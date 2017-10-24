Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 4:00 pm

Kardashians Re-Sign with E! for a Huge Sum of Money!

  • The Kardashians are reportedly sticking with E! and they’re getting a huge payday – TMZ
  • Here’s what Camila Cabello was aiming for with her “Havana” video – Just Jared Jr
  • Kid Rock made a big reveal – DListed
  • Trevor Noah unloads on Fox News – TooFab
  • Here’s how Sam Smith explains what happened at the Oscars many years ago – Towleroad
  • Is The Descendants 3 happening!? – J-14
JJ Links Around The Web

  • A trespasser was arrested at Justin Bieber's home - TMZ
  • Sam Smith just seemingly confirmed he's dating Brandon Flynn - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall says she was never friends with her Sex and the City cast mates- TooFab
  • A live-action Dora the Explorer movie is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is engaged to her longtime love - Just Jared Jr