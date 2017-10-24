Kate Bosworth, Ellen Pompeo & January Jones Get Chic at InStyle Awards!

Kate Bosworth was truly sparkling at the InStyle Awards!

The 34-year-old actress stepped out at the annual ceremony on Monday (October 23) at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

She was joined at the event by Ellen Pompeo, January Jones and Angela Sarafyan.

Other attendees included Lauren Cohan, Connie Britton, Christian Serratos, Zoe Bell, Julia Jones and Glen Powell.

Before heading into the event, Kate took to her Instagram to share a stunning video showing off her sparkling dress.

Once inside, Kate helped honor her longtime hair dresser Harry Josh, who was being awarded Hair Stylist of the Year.

“Harry and I worked together for nearly 15 years. I was 19 years old, had just filmed the movie Blue Crush, and I found myself in the whirlwind of Hollywood and fashion…He always knows what will make you feel confident, and Harry has an amazing ability to empower women and to give them the tools to look their best,” Kate said on stage.

FYI: Kate is wearing Alexandre Vauthier. Angela is wearing Georges Chakra. Lauren is wearing Mary Katrantzou.

