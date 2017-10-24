Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 10:37 am

Kate Winslet Asked About Working with Woody Allen Despite Allegations Against Him

Kate Winslet is on the cover of Variety‘s new issue.

Here’s what the 42-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On working with Woody Allen despite sexual misconduct allegations against him: “Um…It’s just a difficult discussion. I’d rather respectfully not enter it today.”

On once saying working with Allen was “an extraordinary working experience”: “I don’t read how people respond to things. We’re always as actors going to say the wrong thing. I think it’s better to respectfully step away from the discussion.”

On having an on-screen affair with Justin Timberlake in Wonder Wheel: “Yeah, we had a lot of fun. I would say to him, ‘It’s such a relief that you’re not what any of us thought you were going to be. Because that would have been such a nightmare.’ We shared a trailer. We had a thin partition wall between us. I would hear him peeing in the morning and singing to himself, and I loved it.”

For more from Kate, visit Variety.com.
kate winslet variety 01

Credit: Ioulex
