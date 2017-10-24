Katie Holmes Attends FAO Schwartz's Holiday Collection Launch

Katie Holmes is all smiles as she arrives at the unveiling of FAO Schwartz‘s new holiday collection on Tuesday night (October 24) at the Bergdorf Goodman store in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress and director debuted her new pixie haircut in a floral print dress as she attended the event.

FAO Schwartz partnered with non-profit organization KaBOOM! to help bring active play to children in a deserved communities.

You can check out the new holiday toy collection at FAOSchwartz.com.

FYI: Katie is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress.