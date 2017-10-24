Kelly Clarkson Clarifies Reports That She Contemplated Suicide Over Her Weight

Kelly Clarkson is clearing up reports that she said she was suicidal when she was “really skinny.”

Originally, the 35-year-old entertainer was reported to have said, “When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense.”

Kelly then took to Twitter today to say, “Just to clear something up. I wasn’t ever miserable because I had to be thin. I said I was miserable & as a result I became thin.”

And then Kelly replied to a report saying she was suicidal over her weight. “NOT TRUE I’ve never contemplated suicide because of my weight.I said people had no idea I was unhappy oddly enough because I appeared healthy,” she added.