Tue, 24 October 2017 at 9:00 pm

Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Joke About Having 'So Many Babies' - Watch!

Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Joke About Having 'So Many Babies' - Watch!

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner continue to tease fans about their pregnancies!

The pregnant sisters promoted their new “In Love with the Koco Kollection” lip kit collection with Kylie Cosmetics.

In the video, Khloe and Kylie are totally twinning with blonde hair as they try on their different lip shades, which they filmed a few weeks ago.

“We created them. It’s our baby together, we have eight!” Khloe said at the end of the video, which Kylie responded with, “We have so many babies, who knew?”

Sources confirmed last month that Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child while Kylie and rapper-boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting as well.

As of now, neither sister has confirmed the news.

Watch the video below!


