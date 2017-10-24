Kim Cattrall Has a Suggestion for Recasting Samantha

Kim Cattrall has famously been in the media for weeks after the fallout from her saying “no” to doing a third Sex and the City film.

During an interview, Kim suggested they recast Samantha if the rest of the cast wants to still do the movie.

“It’s a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it,” she said in the interview. “Another actress should play it — maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones,” Kim said (via TV Guide).

This fall, there were many rumors that Kim was being extremely demanding over the possibility of doing a third Sex and the City film. It was then revealed that a new movie was not going to work out and the show’s star, Sarah Jessica Parker, was upset by the news. Kim then publicly slammed SJP, and in addition, called out all her co-stars as “toxic.”