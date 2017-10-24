Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Hang Out at Her L.A. Home

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reacts to Ben Affleck's Apology to His Wife Hilarie Burton

Kit Harington Says He Misused the Word 'Sexism' in Former Interview

Kit Harington Says He Misused the Word 'Sexism' in Former Interview

Kit Harington once opened up about feeling objectified by the media, but he mistakenly said “there’s a sexism that happens towards men.” Now, he’s speaking out to clarify his former comments.

The 30-year-old actor made the comment during an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine back in May 2016.

“I like to think of myself as more than a head of hair or a set of looks. It’s demeaning. Yes, in some ways you could argue I’ve been employed for a look I have. But there’s a sexism that happens towards men. There’s definitely a sexism in our industry that happens towards women, and there is towards men as well,” he said.

Over a year later, Kit admits, “I was wrong there, though.”

“Sexism against men is not something I should have really said. I think what I meant was, being objectified. At that time, I did feel objectified, and now I’ve learned how to control that,” he told The Guardian. “Look, I do think men can get objectified. I do feel I have been objectified in the past, sexually as well, in pieces that have been written about me. Has that made me feel uncomfortable in the past? Yes. Do I think my position is the same as a woman’s in society? No. They’re very different things, and I should have separated them. I was wrong.”
