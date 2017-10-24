Kit Harington Says He Misused the Word 'Sexism' in Former Interview

Kit Harington once opened up about feeling objectified by the media, but he mistakenly said “there’s a sexism that happens towards men.” Now, he’s speaking out to clarify his former comments.

The 30-year-old actor made the comment during an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine back in May 2016.

“I like to think of myself as more than a head of hair or a set of looks. It’s demeaning. Yes, in some ways you could argue I’ve been employed for a look I have. But there’s a sexism that happens towards men. There’s definitely a sexism in our industry that happens towards women, and there is towards men as well,” he said.

Over a year later, Kit admits, “I was wrong there, though.”

“Sexism against men is not something I should have really said. I think what I meant was, being objectified. At that time, I did feel objectified, and now I’ve learned how to control that,” he told The Guardian. “Look, I do think men can get objectified. I do feel I have been objectified in the past, sexually as well, in pieces that have been written about me. Has that made me feel uncomfortable in the past? Yes. Do I think my position is the same as a woman’s in society? No. They’re very different things, and I should have separated them. I was wrong.”