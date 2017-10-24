Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 10:41 am

Kris Jenner Brings Natural Hair Color To Karl Lagerfeld's Intimate Dinner Party!

It looks like Kris Jenner didn’t go blonde after all!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star rocked her natural hair color and style while attending Karl Lagerfeld’s Intimate Dinner Party hosted by V Magazine on Monday (October 23) at the Boom Boom Room within New York City’s The Standard Hotel.

The evening consisted of an intimate dinner featuring some of Karl‘s dearest friends, revered muses and with a surprise performance by Mariah Carey.

Kris was joined at the event by Martha Stewart and photographer Mario Testino.

The day before, Kris‘ daughter Kim Kardashian shared a photo of Kris looking glam with blonde hair, leading everyone to assume that she had dyed her hair permanently.

Credit: Matteo Prandoni; Photos: BFA.com
