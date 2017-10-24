Kris Jenner Is 'Over the Moon' for Khloe Kardashian, Gives Update on Kylie's Ability to Handle 'Whatever Comes Her Way'

Kris Jenner didn’t confirm her daughter Khloe Kardashian or Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancies, but she did speak about them and their lives in a recent interview.

The 61-year-old reality star told ET that she’s “over the moon” for Khloe. “We love Tristan so much, and she’s so happy, and she’s been through so much,” Kris said. “Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American — that’s her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She’s really happy.”

Khloe and Tristan are expecting their first child together next year.

“She lives most of the time now in Cleveland, so that’s interesting, because she’s not around every day,” Kris continued.

The publication then asked about the “major life changes” Kylie was going to be facing.

“I think [Kylie] is very strong,” Kris continued. “I think the strength that she has as a woman and as an entrepreneur, a businessperson, and everything that she’s got going on — she’s really equipped to handle whatever comes her way. I’m so proud of that kid. She’s a good girl with a big heart.”

Kylie is currently pregnant with Travis Scott‘s baby, and she’s due in early 2018. Neither Khloe nor Kylie‘s pregnancies have been confirmed.