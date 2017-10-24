Kristin Chenoweth Saw 'Wicked' During Her Trip to London!
Kristin Chenoweth poses for photos while receiving an honorary patronage from Trinity College’s Philosophical Society on Monday (October 23) in Dublin, Ireland.
The Tony-winning actress traveled to Ireland after a trip to London, where she performed a concert at the Palladium and also saw a performance of the musical Wicked.
Kristin of course originated the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical back in 2003 and received a Tony nomination for her performance.
“Floating home, inspired and in awe of the cast of @WickedUK – you guys filled me up. I am blown away,” Kristin tweeted after the performance. On Instagram, she quoted the show’s final song, “I have been changed for good.”