Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 5:00 am

Kristin Chenoweth Saw 'Wicked' During Her Trip to London!

Kristin Chenoweth Saw 'Wicked' During Her Trip to London!

Kristin Chenoweth poses for photos while receiving an honorary patronage from Trinity College’s Philosophical Society on Monday (October 23) in Dublin, Ireland.

The Tony-winning actress traveled to Ireland after a trip to London, where she performed a concert at the Palladium and also saw a performance of the musical Wicked.

Kristin of course originated the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical back in 2003 and received a Tony nomination for her performance.

“Floating home, inspired and in awe of the cast of @WickedUK – you guys filled me up. I am blown away,” Kristin tweeted after the performance. On Instagram, she quoted the show’s final song, “I have been changed for good.”

A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth) on

Just Jared on Facebook
kristin chenoweth saw wicked during her trip to london 01
kristin chenoweth saw wicked during her trip to london 02
kristin chenoweth saw wicked during her trip to london 03
kristin chenoweth saw wicked during her trip to london 04
kristin chenoweth saw wicked during her trip to london 05
kristin chenoweth saw wicked during her trip to london 06

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Kristin Chenoweth

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A trespasser was arrested at Justin Bieber's home - TMZ
  • Sam Smith just seemingly confirmed he's dating Brandon Flynn - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall says she was never friends with her Sex and the City cast mates- TooFab
  • A live-action Dora the Explorer movie is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is engaged to her longtime love - Just Jared Jr