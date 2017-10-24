Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Hang Out at Her L.A. Home

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Hang Out at Her L.A. Home

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reacts to Ben Affleck's Apology to His Wife Hilarie Burton

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reacts to Ben Affleck's Apology to His Wife Hilarie Burton

Tue, 24 October 2017 at 6:23 pm

Lady Gaga Looks Happy & Healthy While Grabbing Coffee at Starbucks!

Lady Gaga Looks Happy & Healthy While Grabbing Coffee at Starbucks!

Lady Gaga is on the road to recovery!

The 31-year-old Joanne pop superstar made a rare appearance in public on Tuesday (October 24) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

The “Perfect Illusion” singer stepped out in a white Joanne Tour hoodie with a friend to grab a drink from Starbucks, one of her first public sightings since canceling her European shows due to chronic pain.

Gaga has been updating Little Monsters on her recovery progress on Instagram, and was recently spotted in the recording studio working on new music.

We’re ready for your return, Gaga!
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga coffee 01
lady gaga coffee 02
lady gaga coffee 03
lady gaga coffee 04
lady gaga coffee 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A trespasser was arrested at Justin Bieber's home - TMZ
  • Sam Smith just seemingly confirmed he's dating Brandon Flynn - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall says she was never friends with her Sex and the City cast mates- TooFab
  • A live-action Dora the Explorer movie is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is engaged to her longtime love - Just Jared Jr