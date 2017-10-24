Lady Gaga Looks Happy & Healthy While Grabbing Coffee at Starbucks!

Lady Gaga is on the road to recovery!

The 31-year-old Joanne pop superstar made a rare appearance in public on Tuesday (October 24) in Malibu, Calif.

The “Perfect Illusion” singer stepped out in a white Joanne Tour hoodie with a friend to grab a drink from Starbucks, one of her first public sightings since canceling her European shows due to chronic pain.

Gaga has been updating Little Monsters on her recovery progress on Instagram, and was recently spotted in the recording studio working on new music.

We’re ready for your return, Gaga!