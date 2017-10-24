Liam Hemsworth Goes Shirtless on the Beach Where He Met Miley Cyrus!

Liam Hemsworth is taking us on a trip down memory lane!

The 27-year-old actor was spotted hitting the beach on Tybee Island on Tuesday (October 24) in Savannah, Georgia.

Liam was taking a break from the set of his new movie Killerman when he decided to go hit the beach – the same spot where he first met Miley Cyrus while filming The Last Song.

The couple made a rare red carpet appearance together at the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok earlier this month in Hollywood.

