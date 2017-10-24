Lily-Rose Depp Joins Karl Lagerfeld at WWD Honors Event!

Lily-Rose Depp is all smiles while joining legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld on the red carpet at the 2017 WWD Honors event at the Pierre Hotel on Tuesday (October 24) in New York City.

The 18-year-old actress, who has become a muse of Karl‘s brand Chanel in recent years, was on hand to honor the designer.

Lagerfeld received the John B. Fairchild Honor at the event. Some of the other attendees included models Hari Nef and Anna Ewers.

FYI: Lily-Rose is wearing Chanel.

15+ pictures inside of Lily-Rose Depp and others at the event…