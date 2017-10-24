Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 11:21 am

Mariah Carey Buddies Up with Alex Pettyfer at Karl Lagerfeld's Intimate Dinner Party!

Mariah Carey flashes a big smile alongside Alex Pettyfer while attending Karl Lagerfeld’s Intimate Dinner Party hosted by V Magazine on Monday (October 23) at the Boom Boom Room within New York City’s The Standard Hotel.

The 47-year-old singer was also joined at the event by her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, Zosia Mamet, Naomi Campbell, Bonner Bolton, Joan Smalls, Baz Luhrmann, Alex Lundqvist, Duckie Thot, Ella Purnell, Derek Blasberg, Andre Leon Talley, Stephen Gan, and Karl Lagerfeld himself.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

Mariah served as the special musical guest of the night and performed special renditions of some of her classic hits. The dinner was followed by an exclusive after party at the Standard Hotel’s rooftop space Le Bain, djed by French Montana.
Credit: Matteo Prandoni; Photos: BFA
