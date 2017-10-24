Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 2:47 pm

Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell & More Celebrate Karl Lagerfeld at 'V Magazine' Private Dinner in NYC!

Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell & More Celebrate Karl Lagerfeld at 'V Magazine' Private Dinner in NYC!

Karl Lagerfeld‘s famous friends, including Mariah Carey and Naomi Campbell, threw a fabulous celebration in honor of the creative director!

The 47-year-old powerhouse vocalist and the 47-year-old supermodel both attended V Magazine’s Intimate Dinner In Honor of Karl Lagerfeld on Monday (October 23) at the Top of the Standard in New York City.

The evening consisted of an intimate dinner with stars including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Carolyn Murphy, Mario Testino, Martha Stewart, Kris Jenner and more high-profile guests, followed by a surprise performance by Mariah.

Other guests included Baz Luhrmann, Stephen Gan, Zosia Mamet, Yolanda Hadid, Bonner Bolton, Joan Smalls and Sama and Haya Khadra. French Montana also DJed at the event.

FYI: Bella, Carolyn and Gigi are all wearing Chanel outfits. Naomi is carrying a Giuseppe Zanoti clutch.

40+ pictures inside from the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
v magazine karl 2017 00
v magazine karl 2017 01
v magazine karl 2017 03
v magazine karl 2017 04
v magazine karl 2017 05
v magazine karl 2017 06
v magazine karl 2017 07
v magazine karl 2017 08
v magazine karl 2017 21
v magazine karl 2017 24
v magazine karl 2017 25
v magazine karl 2017 26
v magazine karl 2017 27
v magazine karl 2017 28
v magazine karl 2017 29
v magazine karl 2017 32
v magazine karl 2017 33
v magazine karl 2017 35
v magazine karl 2017 36
v magazine karl 2017 37
v magazine karl 2017 40
v magazine karl 2017 42
v magazine karl 2017 43
v magazine karl 2017 46
v magazine karl 2017 47
v magazine karl 2017 48
v magazine karl 2017 49
v magazine karl 2017 51
v magazine karl 2017 52
v magazine karl 2017 54
v magazine karl 2017 55
v magazine karl 2017 56
v magazine karl 2017 58
v magazine karl 2017 59
v magazine karl 2017 61
v magazine karl 2017 63
v magazine karl 2017 64
v magazine karl 2017 65
v magazine karl 2017 66
v magazine karl 2017 67
v magazine karl 2017 69
v magazine karl 2017 70
v magazine karl 2017 71
v magazine karl 2017 74
v magazine karl 2017 79
v magazine karl 2017 80
v magazine karl 2017 81
v magazine karl 2017 86
v magazine karl 2017 88

Photos: BFA
Posted to: Baz Luhrmann, Bella Hadid, Bonner Bolton, French Montana, Gigi Hadid, Haya Khadra, Joan Smalls, Karl Lagerfeld, Kris Jenner, Mariah Carey, Mario Testino, Martha Stewart, Naomi Campbell, Sama Abu Khadra, yolanda hadid, Zosia Mamet

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A trespasser was arrested at Justin Bieber's home - TMZ
  • Sam Smith just seemingly confirmed he's dating Brandon Flynn - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall says she was never friends with her Sex and the City cast mates- TooFab
  • A live-action Dora the Explorer movie is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is engaged to her longtime love - Just Jared Jr