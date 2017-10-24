Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell & More Celebrate Karl Lagerfeld at 'V Magazine' Private Dinner in NYC!

Karl Lagerfeld‘s famous friends, including Mariah Carey and Naomi Campbell, threw a fabulous celebration in honor of the creative director!

The 47-year-old powerhouse vocalist and the 47-year-old supermodel both attended V Magazine’s Intimate Dinner In Honor of Karl Lagerfeld on Monday (October 23) at the Top of the Standard in New York City.

The evening consisted of an intimate dinner with stars including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Carolyn Murphy, Mario Testino, Martha Stewart, Kris Jenner and more high-profile guests, followed by a surprise performance by Mariah.

Other guests included Baz Luhrmann, Stephen Gan, Zosia Mamet, Yolanda Hadid, Bonner Bolton, Joan Smalls and Sama and Haya Khadra. French Montana also DJed at the event.

FYI: Bella, Carolyn and Gigi are all wearing Chanel outfits. Naomi is carrying a Giuseppe Zanoti clutch.

40+ pictures inside from the event…