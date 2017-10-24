Mark Wahlberg Reveals the Movie He Regrets Making the Most

Mark Wahlberg is praying for forgiveness for some of his past movies.

The 46-year-old actor – and devout Catholic – revealed in a recent interview that he’s asked God for forgiveness for his past roles in movies.

“I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I’ve made some poor choices in my past,” Mark said at the Chicago Inc conference before revealing that Boogie Nights is one of the movies he regrets the most.

Mark starred in the 1997 cult film as handsome young man who gets lured into the porn industry. Julianne Moore and Burt Reynolds also starred in the film.