Tue, 24 October 2017 at 2:10 pm

Matt Bomer's Family Got Him a Puppy For His 40th Birthday!

Matt Bomer‘s husband Simon Halls and their three sons – Kit, Henry, and Walker – got him an adorable new puppy for his birthday!

“For my birthday, Simon and the boys got me this little bundle of joy. You know, because three children, another dog, and a cat wasn’t enough. 😀I’m already in love. Hello Stella, and hello sleepless nights. #puppiesofinstagram #zuchon #stella #love” Matt posted on Instagram, along with a photo of him and his new dog.

Matt turned 40 years old on October 11. We can’t wait to see more photos of the new pup!

Photos: Instagram
