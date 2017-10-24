Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Arrive in Style for Friend's Wedding in Brazil

Top Stories
Matthew McConaughey holds hands with wife Camila Alves as they arrive at a friend’s wedding on Tuesday night (October 24) at the Luciano Huck’s House in Rio de Janerio, Brazil.

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor looked handsome in a gray suit while his 35-year-old model wife looked pretty in a dress covered in flowers.

The couple were joined at talent manager Guy Oseary‘s wedding by Ashton Kutcher, Chris Rock, Demi Moore.

Earlier that day, Matt and Camila looked stylish as they arrived at an airport in Brazil.

