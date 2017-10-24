Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 4:00 am

Michael Bay to Produce Live-Action 'Dora the Explorer' Movie

Michael Bay to Produce Live-Action 'Dora the Explorer' Movie

Michael Bay has signed on to produce a live-action Dora the Explorer movie!

The famed producer is set to give the beloved Nickelodeon children’s series a new spin, following a teenaged Dora, according to THR.

Although the script is being kept under wraps, the film will reportedly center around Dora and her cousin Diego moving to the big city.

The project has been in the works since 2015 and Paramount is eyeing a 2019 release date.

Michael has previously turned iconic childhood series into feature films including Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Nickelodeon
Posted to: Michael Bay, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A trespasser was arrested at Justin Bieber's home - TMZ
  • Sam Smith just seemingly confirmed he's dating Brandon Flynn - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall says she was never friends with her Sex and the City cast mates- TooFab
  • A live-action Dora the Explorer movie is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is engaged to her longtime love - Just Jared Jr