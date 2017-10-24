Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry Couple Up at 'Thank You For Your Service' Premiere!

Miles Teller happily hits the red carpet alongside his fiancee Keleigh Sperry at the premiere of his latest film Thank You For Your Service held at the Regal LA Live Stadium 14 Theatres on Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actor was also joined at the event by his co-stars Haley Bennett, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Scott Haze and his girlfriend Lulu Jovovich, and director-writer Jason Hall.

The film, which hits theaters on October 27th, gives a look at how Post Traumatic Stress Disorder affects American servicemen and women returning home from war. The movie also stars Amy Schumer – Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Miles is wearing a The Tie Bar tie, Haley is wearing custom Chloe.