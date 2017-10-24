Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 10:04 am

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry Couple Up at 'Thank You For Your Service' Premiere!

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry Couple Up at 'Thank You For Your Service' Premiere!

Miles Teller happily hits the red carpet alongside his fiancee Keleigh Sperry at the premiere of his latest film Thank You For Your Service held at the Regal LA Live Stadium 14 Theatres on Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actor was also joined at the event by his co-stars Haley Bennett, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Scott Haze and his girlfriend Lulu Jovovich, and director-writer Jason Hall.

The film, which hits theaters on October 27th, gives a look at how Post Traumatic Stress Disorder affects American servicemen and women returning home from war. The movie also stars Amy Schumer – Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Miles is wearing a The Tie Bar tie, Haley is wearing custom Chloe.
Just Jared on Facebook
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 01
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 02
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 03
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 04
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 05
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 06
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 07
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 08
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 09
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 10
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 11
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 12
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 13
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 14
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 15
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 16
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 17
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 18
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 19
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 20
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 21
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 22
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 23
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 24
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 25
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 26
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 27
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 28
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 29
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 30
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 31
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 32
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 33
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 34
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 35
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 36
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 37
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 38
miles teller keleigh sperry couple up at thank you for your service premiere 39

Credit: Adriana M. Barraza; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Haley Bennett, Keisha Castle Hughes, Keleigh Sperry, Lulu Jovovich, Miles Teller, Scott Haze

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A trespasser was arrested at Justin Bieber's home - TMZ
  • Sam Smith just seemingly confirmed he's dating Brandon Flynn - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall says she was never friends with her Sex and the City cast mates- TooFab
  • A live-action Dora the Explorer movie is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is engaged to her longtime love - Just Jared Jr