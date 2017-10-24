Norman Reedus Talks Being Naked on 'The Walking Dead' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

Norman Reedus made an appearance on last night’s (October 23) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and dished all about having to be naked for a good portion of The Walking Dead last season.

“You know, the thing is, they give you this little sock to wear. And you feel weirder with the sock on, you know?,” the 48-year-old actor revealed to Jimmy.

“You know, I did a movie in a shower and they gave me one to wear, and in the middle of the take I just ripped it off and threw it at the director’s head because I was like, ‘This is ridiculous’,” Norman continued about another instance he had to wear “the sock.”

“But on The Walking Dead, I came out in a bathrobe and our poor camera crew were all right here,” Norman added. “And I just dropped the robe and I was just butt naked, and they all were like they were watching Wimbledon: They just looked to the left. I have this make-up artist, Addison, who had to sort of… dirty me, in areas. So we became very close by the end of the day.”



Norman Reedus on Being Naked on The Walking Dead

