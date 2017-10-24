Paul Walker's Daughter Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Porsche

Paul Walker‘s 18-year-old daughter has settled her wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche after claiming the car company was responsible for her father’s death.

Meadow Walker and the car company reached a settlement after she claimed her father’s death could have been prevented.

The terms of the settlement are confidential, but the documents state that a settlement has been reached and the lawsuit has been dismissed, E! News reports.

Back in November 2013, Paul was riding in a Porsche Carrera GT between 80 and 93 MPH when it crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

In the lawsuit filed by Meadow two years ago, she claimed the car “lacked safety features…that could have prevented the accident or, at a minimum, allowed Paul Walker to survive the crash.”