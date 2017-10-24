Photographer Terry Richardson Banned From Working for 'Vogue' & More Fashion Magazines

Terry Richardson is now banned from working with several high-profile fashion magazines.

An internal email sent at Condé Nast International on Monday morning (October 23), which was intercepted by The Daily Telegraph, informed staffers that any work created with the fashion photographer should be “killed or substituted with other material.”

The company publishes major magazines around the world, including Vogue, Glamour, Vanity Fair and GQ.

A representative for Terry says that he is “disappointed” by the decision in a statement to The Daily Beast.

“He is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work so many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually.”

Terry has faced multiple allegations of being a sexual predator over the years, which he has repeatedly denied.

The move to dissociate from Terry comes in the wake of the ongoing Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal.