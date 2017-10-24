Rita Ora Was Turned Away from Gordon Ramsay's Restaurant Because of Her Outfit

Rita Ora steps out for a night on the town for her sister Elena‘s 29th birthday on Monday (October 23) in London, England.

The 26-year-old singer and Fifty Shades actress appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show last week alongside celeb chef Gordon Ramsay and told him about the time she was turned away from one of his restaurants.

“Well, actually, funny little story. I mean, I was wanting to, I mean like everybody else that wants to go eat in a Ramsay restaurant and then, I just didn’t get in,” Rita said. “I went in. I obviously — I wasn’t dressed the part. I walked in and was like ‘Ooh I’d love a little, like, meal, you know?’ and they were just like, ‘No, this isn’t happening for you.’”

Gordon tried to get Rita to tell him which restaurant it was, but she didn’t say as she didn’t want to get the staff in trouble!

Rita recently collaborated with The Open Mic Project and Absolut, to provide a platform for amplifying and uniting the voices of people across the nation to talk about acceptance, something needed more than ever in today’s world. Rita is asking fans to submit their real stories of acceptance– housed within a community of inclusivity via TheOpenMicProject.com from now until December 1. She will then use The Open Mic Project acceptance stories to inspire a new song, which will be released before the 2018 Grammy Awards.



Rita Ora Couldn’t Get Into Gordon Ramsay’s Restaurant