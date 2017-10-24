Tue, 24 October 2017 at 4:29 pm

Robert Guillaume Dead - 'Benson' Star Dies at 89

Robert Guillaume has sadly passed away at the age of 89, according to the Associated Press.

The Benson star died in his Los Angeles home shared with wife Donna Brown Guillaume on Tuesday (October 24) due to complications of prostate cancer.

Robert is best known for playing characters like Benson Du Bois on Soap, who was later given a spin-off in 1979. He won two Emmys in his career – one for supporting actor for Soap, and another for lead actor with Benson.

He also starred in Sports Night, and even played the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s Phantom of the Opera. He also appeared in movies, including Meteor Man, First Kid and Spy Hard. He also won a Grammy for spoken word recording for The Lion King.

Our thoughts are with Robert‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

