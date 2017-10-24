Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong in 'First Man' - First Look Photos!

Ryan Gosling has started work on his new movie First Man!

The 36-year-old actor is portraying astronaut Neil Armstrong in the movie and was seen filming this week in Atlanta, Ga. Ryan was spotted acting in a scene where he was lassoing a toy horse with two young child stars there as well.

The film, hitting theaters on October 12 of next year, will give a look at the life of the astronaut and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969.