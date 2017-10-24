Sam Smith Confirms He’s Not Single on ‘Ellen Show’ (Video)

Sam Smith Confirms He’s Not Single on ‘Ellen Show’ (Video)
Sam Smith just confirmed he's officially taken!

The 25-year-old "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer - who recently opened up about his gender identity - discussed his relationship status during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (October 23).

"So you won an Oscar for the Bond song and then you just went away. What happened?" Ellen asked him, referring to the controversial mistake he made during his Oscar acceptance speech after winning for Best Original Song in 2016 when he suggested he was the first gay Oscar winner.

"It all got a bit too much," Sam answered. "After the Oscar I just really needed to hug my mom and just be with my sisters and go back home. A lot of mom snuggles."

"It all started with a hip flask basically... of tequila," Sam added. "I forgot to say 'best male actor.' I basically said that I was the first gay person to ever win an Oscar. I obviously know I'm not. Afterward I saw Elton John at the after-party and he was like, 'I've won an Oscar.'"

"You're not single right now anymore, right?" Ellen went on, to which Sam replied, "No, I'm not, which is crazy. It's weird bringing out an album and not being single. 'Cause when I brought In the Lonely Hour I was so lonely. But now I'm singing songs about another guy, I'm quite happy, so it's quite weird."

While Sam didn't explicitly name any names, he was recently spotted sharing a kiss With 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn.

Watch below!


