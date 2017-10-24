'Saved By the Bell' Pop-up Restaurant Coming to Los Angeles!

There’s a Saved By the Bell popup restaurant coming to the Los Angeles area!

The Saved By the Max announcement was made by Principal Belding (Dennis Haskins) himself.

Construction on the restaurant will begin at the West Hollywood location and an opening will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the attraction will be available soon so stay tuned!

Saved By the Bell aired from 1989-1992 and starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano), Dustin Diamond (Samuel ‘Screech’ Powers), and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle).