Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 3:00 pm

Star Jones Is Engaged to Ricardo Lugo!

Star Jones Is Engaged to Ricardo Lugo!

Star Jones is engaged to her boyfriend of over a year Ricardo Lugo!

The former host of The View and her beau have been dating since last year, and she confirmed that they got engaged at a recent event on the red carpet.

“We’re engaged,” the 55-year-old told Us Weekly. “Not talking about it.”

“He’s wonderful,” Star continued. “I’m happy and that’s all anybody outside of my family needs to know.”

Congrats to the happy couple! No word on when or where the wedding will be taking place.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Engaged, Ricardo Lugo, Star Jones

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A trespasser was arrested at Justin Bieber's home - TMZ
  • Sam Smith just seemingly confirmed he's dating Brandon Flynn - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall says she was never friends with her Sex and the City cast mates- TooFab
  • A live-action Dora the Explorer movie is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is engaged to her longtime love - Just Jared Jr