Star Jones Is Engaged to Ricardo Lugo!

Star Jones is engaged to her boyfriend of over a year Ricardo Lugo!

The former host of The View and her beau have been dating since last year, and she confirmed that they got engaged at a recent event on the red carpet.

“We’re engaged,” the 55-year-old told Us Weekly. “Not talking about it.”

“He’s wonderful,” Star continued. “I’m happy and that’s all anybody outside of my family needs to know.”

Congrats to the happy couple! No word on when or where the wedding will be taking place.