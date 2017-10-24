‘The Voice’ 2017: Top 32 Contestants Revealed for Knockouts!

We are down to the top 32 contestants on the latest season of The Voice as we head into the knockouts round.

The four coaches - Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus - each have eight singers left on their teams.

They all went into the battle round with 12 contestants each. They had to cut that number in half and each coach was allowed to steal two singers from the other teams.

In the knockouts, the coaches will again cut their teams in half and they'll get to steal one singer each, bringing us to the top 20!

