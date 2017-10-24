‘The Voice’ 2017: Top 32 Contestants Revealed for Knockouts!

‘The Voice’ 2017: Top 32 Contestants Revealed for Knockouts!
NEXT SLIDE »

We are down to the top 32 contestants on the latest season of The Voice as we head into the knockouts round.

The four coaches - Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus - each have eight singers left on their teams.

They all went into the battle round with 12 contestants each. They had to cut that number in half and each coach was allowed to steal two singers from the other teams.

In the knockouts, the coaches will again cut their teams in half and they'll get to steal one singer each, bringing us to the top 20!

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 32...

Sponsored Links by ZergNet

Top Stories

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A trespasser was arrested at Justin Bieber's home - TMZ
  • Sam Smith just seemingly confirmed he's dating Brandon Flynn - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall says she was never friends with her Sex and the City cast mates- TooFab
  • A live-action Dora the Explorer movie is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is engaged to her longtime love - Just Jared Jr
Sponsored Links by ZergNet
Just Jared Jr
  1. 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 25: Team Dance Details Are Here!
    'Dancing With The Stars' Season 25: Team Dance Details Are...
    The Dancing With The Stars teams have been revealed! Next week, the remaining celebs will split...
  2. Katie Stevens Joins Lauryn McClain in Thriller Movie 'Haunt'
    Katie Stevens Joins Lauryn McClain in Thriller Movie 'Haunt'
    Katie Stevens and Lauryn McClain are set to star in new thriller/horror movie, Haunt. Deadline...
  3. Nia Sioux Shares Video From Her Last Days on 'Dance Moms' - Watch!
    Nia Sioux Shares Video From Her Last Days on 'Dance Moms' -...
    It’s getting even closer to Dance Moms finale time and we’re not ready just yet! Dancer...
Read more on Just Jared Jr! »