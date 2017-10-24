Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 11:35 am

Tom Hardy's 'Venom' Beings Production (Photo)

Venom is officially in production!

The film’s official Twitter account confirmed the news by posting a photo of Tom Hardy, the movie’s star, on the set.

“Day 1. #Venom,” the Twitter account tweeted out.

The plot for the movie is unknown, but Tom will be playing the title character of Venom/Eddie Brock. Jenny Slate, Michelle Williams, and Riz Ahmed are also set to star in the movie, in theaters on October 5, 2018.

If you don’t know, Venom is one of Spider-Man’s enemies, but this film will not take place in the same universe at Tom Holland and Spider-Man: Homecoming.
