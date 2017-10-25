Actress Heather Lind Accuses Former President George H.W. Bush of Sexual Assault

Top Stories
Actress Heather Lind has accused for President George H.W. Bush of groping her in public.

The 34-year-old Turn: Washington’s Spies star posted on Instagram that she was “disturbed” seeing all five former Presidents together at an event.

“I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served. And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo. But when I got the chance to meet George H.W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo,” Heather wrote in a now deleted post. “He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again.’ His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo.”

“We were instructed to call him Mr. President. It seems to me a President’s power is in his or her capacity to enact positive change, actually help people, and serve as a symbol of our democracy. He relinquished that power when he used it against me and, judging from the comments of those around him, countless other women before me,” she continued.

A spokesperson for the former President, now 93, said, “President Bush would never—under any circumstance—intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind.”

