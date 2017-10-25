Anne Hathaway Wears a White Suit for 'Nasty Women' Scene

Anne Hathaway wears a white double breasted suit with a floppy hat while filming a scene for the upcoming movie Nasty Women on Monday (October 23) in Mallorca, Spain.

The 34-year-old actress was seen sitting at a table and eating a meal while reading something on her iPad.

Nasty Women is the female-led reboot of the classic movie Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Anne is starring opposite Rebel Wilson in the film about two con artists.

The film will hit theaters in 2018.