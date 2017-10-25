Wed, 25 October 2017 at 3:40 pm
Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Go House Hunting
- Ben Affleck and his girlfriend were looking for homes together this week – TMZ
- You gotta try Lili Reinhart‘s skin and hair routines – Just Jared Jr
- Did Mariah Carey have a diva moment at an event? – DListed
- Jessica Simpson‘s daughter got shy on the red carpet – TooFab
- Ellen surprised this college student in a big way - Towleroad
- Is Selena Gomez‘s new song about The Weeknd? – J-14
- October is Rett Syndrome awareness month, and the Rett Syndrome Research Trust organization has released a PSA to raise awareness. Sofia Vergara, Sarah Silverman, Larry King, Sarah Hyland, Matt Lauer, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more celebs are featured. Watch below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet