Colton Haynes Channels Marge Simpson at Freixenet Halloween Party!

Colton Haynes just debuted his first Halloween costume and it was incredible!

The 29-year-old actor channeled Marge Simpson while hosting Freixenet’s Black Magic Affair on Tuesday night (October 25) at La Descarga in Hollywood.

He was also joined by his fiance Jeff Leatham, who went for a Top Gun costume.

Colton‘s costume included both face and body prosthetics as well as a towering blue wig and lots of yellow makeup.

His makeup artist Erik Porn says the process took four hours and they hadn’t ever tested out the idea.

“Sadly, there is never time to do a test on these, we both have crazy schedules. What happens on Halloween is the test. This year his eyes were the challenge, he couldn’t see much. I think he cut the eyes open more after he left,” Erik told TooFab.

Make sure to check out all of Colton‘s epic Halloween costumes throughout the years!

Check out Colton‘s costume in action below…