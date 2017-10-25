Demi Lovato Teases 'Major Announcement' With Cryptic Video

Top Stories
Wed, 25 October 2017 at 9:24 pm

Demi Lovato has something up her sleeve, and fans are freaking out.

The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer took to Twitter on Wednesday (October 25) to post the cryptic video below.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

The clip features an old-school television set that displays a static screen before switching to the words “STAY TUNED… MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW NOON PT” along with a beeping noise.

We can also see an “X” made out of duct tape on the screen, some VHS tapes, and the tarnished back wall painted with Demi‘s name.

What could it be?! A new song, music video, tour announcement… or something else?

“Omg the font of your name on the wall!!! 😱😱😱,” one Twitter user commented. “Brings back memories!!!! Super excited for this D!!!!”

Watch below.
Credit: Neilson Barnard; Photos: Getty
