Disney Channel's 'Andi Mack' Will Introduce First Gay Storyline

Disney Channel is introducing its first-ever gay character.

The upcoming second season of the network’s popular series Andi Mack will focus on one of Andi’s best friends, 13-year-old Cyrus (portrayed by Joshua Rush, 15), as he discovers he shares feelings for her crush, Jonah.

The storyline will follow Cyrus as he realizes his sexuality and embarks on his coming-out journey.

“Andi Mack is a story about ‘tweens’ figuring out who they are,” said Disney Channel in a statement. “(Creator) Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it’s appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity.”

Season two of Andi Mack will premiere on Friday (October 27) at 8 p.m. with a one-hour episode.