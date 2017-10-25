Top Stories
What 'Fifty Shades Freed' Moment Are You Most Excited to See? - Vote Now!

What 'Fifty Shades Freed' Moment Are You Most Excited to See? - Vote Now!

Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

Wed, 25 October 2017 at 7:25 pm

Disney Channel's 'Andi Mack' Will Introduce First Gay Storyline

Disney Channel's 'Andi Mack' Will Introduce First Gay Storyline

Disney Channel is introducing its first-ever gay character.

The upcoming second season of the network’s popular series Andi Mack will focus on one of Andi’s best friends, 13-year-old Cyrus (portrayed by Joshua Rush, 15), as he discovers he shares feelings for her crush, Jonah.

The storyline will follow Cyrus as he realizes his sexuality and embarks on his coming-out journey.

Andi Mack is a story about ‘tweens’ figuring out who they are,” said Disney Channel in a statement. “(Creator) Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it’s appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity.”

Season two of Andi Mack will premiere on Friday (October 27) at 8 p.m. with a one-hour episode.
Just Jared on Facebook
disney channels andi mack will introduce first gay storyline 01
disney channels andi mack will introduce first gay storyline 02
disney channels andi mack will introduce first gay storyline 03
disney channels andi mack will introduce first gay storyline 04
disney channels andi mack will introduce first gay storyline 05
disney channels andi mack will introduce first gay storyline 06

Photos: Disney Channel
Posted to: Joshua Rush, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Drake celebrates his 31st birthday with a huge party - TMZ
  • Colleen Ballinger reveals how she came up with Miranda Sings - Just Jared Jr
  • James Corden jokingly reveals that he's Melania Trump's body double - TooFab
  • Fashion brands are beginning to blacklist photographer Terry Richardson - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux is getting ready to say goodbye to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr