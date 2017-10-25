Dua Lipa Makes Fun of Ansel Elgort for Misspelling Her Name!

Top Stories
Wed, 25 October 2017

Ansel Elgort learned the hard way how to spell Dua Lipa‘s name.

The 23-year-old actor and DJ was attempting to use his social media connections to get the hook-up for tickets to the 22-year-old “New Rules” pop star’s show in Germany when she called him out for misspelling her name on Wednesday (October 25).

“Yo everyone tweet Dua lippa and tell her to reply to me I’m tryna get guest list to her show in Berlin,” Ansel wrote on Twitter.

“Bruv i dont know a “dua lippa” but dua lipa just text you back @AnselElgort,” Dua playfully sassed back.

Of course, it’s all in good fun between friends: in fact, Ansel even co-starred in Dua‘s music video for “Be The One”!

Check out the silly exchange below.
