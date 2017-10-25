Top Stories
Wed, 25 October 2017 at 4:30 pm

Ed Sheeran Went to the Pub Instead of the Hospital After His Biking Accident!

Ed Sheeran Went to the Pub Instead of the Hospital After His Biking Accident!

Ed Sheeran didn’t go straight to the hospital after his biking accident – he went to the pub!

The 26-year-old entertainer opened up about his recent accident while making an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

“I broke my wrist, my elbow and my rib. I came off a bike quite fast, a bicycle, a pedal bike. I was in Suffolk [going down a really steep hill],” Ed explained.

He added, “The thing is, when it happened, I got up and was like, ‘That hurt’ and then cycled to the pub. Went home, went to sleep and then woke up at five o’clock in the morning in a lot of pain. And then went to the hospital.”

Sicne Ed‘s injuries were worse than he expected, he was forced to cancel several upcoming tour dates.

Also pictured inside: Ed visiting the KISS FM studios on Wednesday (October 25) in London, England.

