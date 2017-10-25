Ed Sheeran Went to the Pub Instead of the Hospital After His Biking Accident!

Ed Sheeran didn’t go straight to the hospital after his biking accident – he went to the pub!

The 26-year-old entertainer opened up about his recent accident while making an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

“I broke my wrist, my elbow and my rib. I came off a bike quite fast, a bicycle, a pedal bike. I was in Suffolk [going down a really steep hill],” Ed explained.

He added, “The thing is, when it happened, I got up and was like, ‘That hurt’ and then cycled to the pub. Went home, went to sleep and then woke up at five o’clock in the morning in a lot of pain. And then went to the hospital.”

Sicne Ed‘s injuries were worse than he expected, he was forced to cancel several upcoming tour dates.

Also pictured inside: Ed visiting the KISS FM studios on Wednesday (October 25) in London, England.