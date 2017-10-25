Emma Stone & SNL's Dave McCary: New Couple Alert!?

Top Stories
Wed, 25 October 2017 at 1:30 pm

Is Emma Stone dating Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCary?!

A new report has emerged saying they’ve sparked up a romance, Page Six reports.

Dave, 32, has worked at SNL since 2014. He’s also the co-founder of the sketch comedy group, Good Neighbor.

Emma hosted SNL last December, and made a guest appearance this season when Ryan Gosling acted as host.

There’s currently some other SNL romances in the air with Ben Affleck dating producer Lindsay Shookus, and Scarlett Johansson reportedly dating Weekend Update‘s Colin Jost.

Emma was previously in a relationship with Andrew Garfield.
Photos: Getty
