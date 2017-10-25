Top Stories
What 'Fifty Shades Freed' Moment Are You Most Excited to See? - Vote Now!

Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

Wed, 25 October 2017 at 9:20 pm

George H.W. Bush Apologizes for 'Patting Women's Rears' While Taking Photos - Read the Statement

George H. W. Bush is once again apologizing for his behavior.

Following a statement issued earlier on Wednesday (October 25) regarding an allegation of sexual assault by actress Heather Lind, the 93-year-old former President of the United States is now issuing a second statement to clarify the intent of his interactions while taking photos.

“At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures. To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner,” reads the statement as reported by People.

“Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely.”

The allegation comes in the wave of the ongoing Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, which has resulted in many people coming forward with their personal stories of harassment.
Credit: Al Bello; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: George H.W. Bush

