Gerard Butler Takes on a Bank Robbery Crew in 'Den of Thieves' Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Gerard Butler‘s cop drama Den of Thieves has just debuted!

A Los Angeles crime saga in the vein of Heat, the new movie follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles.

Pablo Schreiber, O’Shea Jackson Jr., 50 Cent, Maurice Compte, and Sonya Balmores also star.

The movie will be released on January 19, 2018.