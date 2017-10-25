Top Stories
Wed, 25 October 2017 at 5:48 pm

Grace Jones Looks Fierce at 'Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami' Premiere in London!

Grace Jones looks fabulously ferocious as she pulls up to the bumper at her own premiere!

The 69-year-old pop culture icon, singer and art world muse looked larger-than-life in an elaborate leaf-covered outfit at the premiere of her documentary Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami at BFI Southbank on Wednesday night (October 25) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Grace Jones

The film’s director Sophie Fiennes, Laura Mvula, Elizabeth Debicki, hat designer Philip Treacy, La Roux‘s Elly Jackson, Ralph Fiennes, music producer Ivor Guest and Paulo Goude, Grace‘s son with Jean-Paul Goude, all attended the screening.

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami will hit theaters in the UK on Friday (October 27).
Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Elizabeth Debicki, Grace Jones, La Roux, Ralph Fiennes

