Gwen Stefani Goes Bright in Yellow to Kick Off Her Week

Gwen Stefani steps out of her car in a bright yellow top while heading to a studio on Monday (October 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 48-year-old former The Voice coach dropped her new holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas earlier this month and it debuted at number one on the Holiday Albums chart!

Gwen‘s album sold 9,000 copies in traditional album sales and 10,000 total equivalent album units, according to Billboard. Holiday albums will continue to rise in sales as we head into the season, so expect the sales numbers to continue to climb.