Harry Styles Gets Mobbed By Fans While Arriving in Paris

Harry Styles had a warm welcome when arriving in Paris!

The 23-year-old was mobbed by fans as he made his way out of Gare du Nord on Wednesday (October 25) in Paris, France.

Harry, who was sporting a solar system sweater, greeted fans and even snapped a few photos as he made his way to his car.

That evening, Harry kicked off the European leg of his first solo tour.

“First show in Europe is tomorrow night in Paris. I can’t wait to see you. H,” Harry wrote on his Twitter the day before.

FYI: Harry is wearing a The Elder Statesmen sweater.