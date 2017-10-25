Top Stories
Wed, 25 October 2017 at 6:54 pm

James Franco Terrifies People at 'The Shining'-Themed Halloween Horror Nights - Watch!

James Franco Terrifies People at 'The Shining'-Themed Halloween Horror Nights - Watch!

James Franco is officially going for the title of Scream King.

The 39-year-old actor and his The Deuce co-star Chris Baeur got into the spooky spirit at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights in a video posted on Wednesday (October 25).

James and Chris donned Jack Nicholson masks in the The Shining-inspired haunted maze – and yes, they came in swinging that iconic axe at unsuspecting guests!

Watch the actors get into their new gigs as a professional boogeyman below.
