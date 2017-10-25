Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Hang Out at Her L.A. Home

Kris Jenner Gives Updates on Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner

Wed, 25 October 2017 at 8:00 am

Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini Are Value Shop Employees for New Movie!

Jennifer Lopez and her real-life best friend Leah Remini are hard at work on their upcoming movie Second Act!

The ladies were seen in their “Value Shop” employee vests while filming a scene on Tuesday afternoon (October 24) in the Queens borough of New York City.

In the upcoming romantic comedy, Jennifer plays a big-box store employee who, after reinventing herself, gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.

We can’t to see her back on the big screen!
