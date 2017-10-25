Jessica Alba Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy With Cash Warren - Watch!

It’s going to be a baby boy for Jessica Alba and Cash Warren!

The 36-year-old actress made the joyful announcement on her Instagram on Wednesday (October 25).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

“@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce… 👶💙 #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree,” she captioned the cute clip of her opening a gender reveal box alongside daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9.

Jessica first made her third pregnancy public back in July with a cute family post. Congratulations to the growing family!

Pictured below: Jessica arrives at the 92Y building for a event with Mario Batali about growing their businesses on Wednesday (October 25) in New York City.