Jessica Simpson Brings Daughter Maxwell To Princess Grace Awards L.A. Kick Off!

Jessica Simpson happily strikes a pose as she hits the red carpet at the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala Kick Off event held at Paramount Studios on Tuesday (October 24) in Hollywood.

The 37-year-old entertainer was accompanied by her 5-year-old daughter Maxwell Johnson and H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Maxwell presented flowers to H.S.H. Princess Charlene upon arrival. Jessica beamed with joy on the carpet watching her daughter fulfill her fairytale dream of meeting a real Princess.

The evening also featured a special tribute to Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and introduced the Stephen Hillenburg Animation Scholarship, a gift awarded annually in support of emerging animators in the film category.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Hearts On Fire diamond bracelet and a Heub diamond ring.